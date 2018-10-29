APRIL DAWN MCDOWELL April 6, 1969 – October 22, 2018

In loving memory of April Dawn “early morning star woman”. A Kind heart, a Fierce mind, an Indomitable spirit left this world unexpectedly the morning of October 22nd at 12:20 am in the presence of family at Manitoulin Health Center. April was a cherished daughter, beloved mamabear and loving grandmother. She joins in heaven her father Victor Kagesheongai and her aunts Iris, Elsie, June and Eleanor. Survived by her mother Linda (K.C.), her children and grandchildren, David Recollet, Harley McDowell (Will Lauzon), Joshua McDowell (Shoshanna Paibomsai), Rachel McDowell (Rose Clark), Nyah McDowell (Ezra Jones), Isaiah Aguonie, Adam and Avery Recollet, Mika Peltier and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. White bear clan and Hummingbird clan. April was simultaneously an old soul and free spirit; she had a quiet confidence that screamed loud, able to balance her strengths with humility. She sought to do her best and improve the lives of those around her. She made her mark on those who loved her with the innate originality she had displayed since childhood. Her passion for culture and community was shown in her determination to graduate from both the Mental Health and First Nations Advocacy programs at KTEI. She was proud to be able to contribute to her community through her work at the Health Center. April knew life was Love and most of all she loved her children. Family and friends gathered at the Sheguiandah Community Center. Visitation was from 1 pm Tuesday, October 23 to Thursday, October 25. Funeral Service was at 11 am on Friday, October 26, 2018. Burial followed at the Sheguiandah Cemetery.

