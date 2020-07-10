AOK golfer breaks record at Rainbow Ridge Golf

MANITOWANING – After setting a new course record at the Rainbow Ridge Golf Course recently, as most golfers will do in these type of situations, Scott Madahbee was pretty modest about setting the mark.

“Like the priest in the movie Caddy Shack I had the round of his life,” stated Scott Madahbee.

“I had a good round,” Mr. Madahee stated last week of his breaking the course’s 18-hole record score of 66, notching a score of 65 on June 21, which also happened to be National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.

“Everything fell into place, my drives were down the middle of the fairway, my approach shots were good all day, and my putting was good,” said Mr. Madahbee.

“The previous course record of 65 had been set quite a while ago, over the years, with three players having set the (previous) record,” Mr. Madahbee told the Recorder.

Mr. Madahbee’s foursome for his record-setting achievement included playing partners Andre Recollet, Jeremiah Corbiere and Carter Abottossaway.

“I shot 30 (six under par of 36) on the front nine,” said Mr. Madahbee. “And I was two under par on the back nine until the 16th hole when I put my tee shot in the water and took a double bogey.” However, he parred the 17th hole and birdied the 18th hole to finish seven strokes under par on the day.

“No, I had no idea I had set the course record,” said Mr. Madahbee. “And the guys in our foursome never bothered me throughout regarding the record, until we were done playing and then they congratulated me.”

And to make the day even better, “I won $400 in the skins game,” added Mr. Madahbee.

While this was the lowest score Mr. Madahbee has posted at Rainbow Ridge, it isn’t the lowest score he has posted in his life. “I shot 64 at the Manitoulin Island Country Club (now Manitoulin Golf) a few years ago, but I was by myself, so I didn’t have the score recorded; I kept that score to myself.”