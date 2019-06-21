Annual Sherron Clarke Memorial Carp Derby one of the best

GORE BAY – The 38th annual Sherron Clarke Memorial Carp Derby was one of the best in years in terms of the number of fish that were harvested in this year’s event.

“The teams that didn’t make it this year; they missed one of the best years we’ve ever had,” said John Seabrook, master of ceremonies for the awards ceremony held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 in Gore Bay this past Sunday afternoon. “Sorry about your luck, Tehkummah team.”

Mr. Seabrook said he thought this year’s derby may have resulted in the most, or close to the highest number of fish caught by the 10 teams. The grand total for the weekend was 1,004 fish being harvested.

The derby always includes a 50/50 draw with half of the proceeds raised going to the Legion in the form of a donation. “We have some junior carper prizes to give out, donated by Steele’s Home Hardware, Manitoulin Transport, Betty’s and Woods Brothers Clothing,” continued Mr. Seabrook. He also acknowledged Mike Meeker who takes the harvested carp, Joe Merrylees for helping get prizes for the junior carpers, and the Legion for providing the facilities to hold the awards ceremony, “The derby committee-carp crew does the biggest share of the work, especially Bev Chatwell and Marilyn Clarke.”

“This was the first year we have had a team totally made up of junior carpers, which is spectacular,” said Mr. Seabrook. In total there were eight juniors including Will Middaugh, Cody Woods, Grayson Orford, Kyle Nodecker, Cooper McAulay, Avery Nodecker, Autumn Woods and Noah Thorpe, several who harvested their first carp. The derby included a total of 10 teams and 38 registrants.

On Saturday, a total of 813 fish were harvested, 794 carp and 19 dogfish, while on Sunday 191 fish were harvested-188 carp and three dogfish.

For the weekend, 982 carp and 22 dogfish were harvested.

Taking first place overall was the Cody Hunter team, with 267 fish harvested on Saturday and another 56 on Sunday. The team included Cody Hunter, Stacy Rayner, Jarvis Debassige and Justin Hunter. Second place went to Richard Middaugh’s team, Dustin Woods, Craig Merrylees, Darrin Nodecker and junior carper Kyle Nodecker. This team harvested 261 fish. Third place went to the Joe Merrylees team with 222 fish harvested in total. This team included Joe Merrylees, Nevin Merrylees, Connor Croft, Brandon Croft and junior carper Avery Nodecker.

The prize for the largest fish caught, 30 pounds 15 ounces, was won by the Cody Hunter team (he caught the largest fish as well), and this team won the prize for having harvested the smallest fish caught, four pounds three ounces.

The prize for the most unique garbage found during the derby was won by the Joe Merrylees team; a double barrel squirt gun.

The Cody Hunter Team won the award for most fish harvested on Saturday, 197 carp and four dogfish for a total of 201. The Richard Middaugh team won the award for harvesting the most fish on Sunday, 66 carp in total.

The Don Chilton mystery draw was held (for a team’s entry fee for next year’s derby being provided). This prize was won by the John Seabrook team which also included Kim Chatwell, Tom McEwen and Noah Thorpe.