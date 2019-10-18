Annual Rotary fall produce auction was bigger and better for this season

GORE BAY – One of the longest standing traditions on Western Manitoulin is the annual Gore Bay Rotary Club’s fall produce auction, which took place this past Saturday in the Gore Bay Community Hall.

“We would like to thank everyone who donated items for today’s auction,” stated Robby White, auctioneer. “For over 50 years, this auction has taken place annually. All the money raised from today’s event will be going back into the community.”

The Gore Bay community hall was packed with people who were eagerly bidding on the many, many items on display. There is no doubt in this reporter’s mind that there was significantly more produce to bid on at this year’s event compared to last year. There were items of all kinds, with much of them donated by local producers. The long list of items included pumpkins of all sizes, squash, eggplants, tomatoes, carrots, potatoes, sunflower seeds, as well as baking and much, much more.

And thanks to the generous donations of many local businesses, you could also bid on other items such as a free oil change from a local mechanic, meals from local food establishments, gift certificates for clothing, golf, crushed gravel, flowers, books, accommodations for visitors and again, much, much more.

“It is really nice to see the community come out and support this event, and for all those who made donations towards the items bid on today,” said Mr. White.