Annual Rotary Club auction produces benefits for the community

GORE BAY—The Gore Bay Rotary Club continued its tremendous support of the local community by holding its annual produce auction this past Saturday in Gore Bay.

The town community hall was packed with bidders for the items, with many different types of produce up for bid, as well as baking and much, much more. The list of items included many different gift certificates from local businesses to bid on.

Rotarian Keith McKeen told the large gathering, “today’s event is part of a fundraiser we have started to provide an addition to the Gore Bay Medical Centre telehealth improvement care so that patients who can’t travel off the Island can access care and diagnosis from specialist doctors at other hospitals. Money being raised here today is going to that cause.”

Dr. Shelagh McRae told the gathering, “the telehealth care improvements are also for Western Manitoulin residents that can’t get into the medical centre (in Gore Bay).”

“We (Rotary Club) would like to thank Robbie (White) for providing the auctioneering duties here today,” said Mr. McKeen. “We would also like to thank all the people who donated items and produce, Manitoulin Transport and the many fine families we have in area.”

“We would hope ask that you open up your wallets and your hearts for a good cause, with the items to be bid on today,” said Mr. White.