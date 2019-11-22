Annual Manitoulin Lodge Christmas tea, bazaar and bake sale a huge success

GORE BAY – The main entrance of the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home in Gore Bay was filled to capacity just prior to 2 pm this past Sunday. It was filled with people who were busy putting their names forward for the door prizes and to get their raffle tickets, and to have the main room at the lodge open for everyone to get at the bazaar table and home-made baking. It was all part of the Christmas tea, bazaar and bake sale.

“A lot of volunteers made this whole thing possible,” stated Lodge volunteer Phyllis Cacciotti of the Manitoulin Lodge Volunteer Program. “Our committee and a lot of other volunteers made all of this possible.” She pointed out there was also a penny table, silent auction and the tea held during the day. As well, “there is a (Manitoulin Lodge) residents’ craft table of items they have made themselves to sell.”

Ms. Cacciotti explained, “this is our main fundraiser at the Lodge for the year. And the funds we raise from this event allows it to be possible to have resident outings, holding celebrations, for bingo prizes, equipment and basically just to bring some fun into the lives of the residents.”

“We would like to thank all the local businesses who donated many items for the silent auction for example, there are many handcrafted items for sale,” continued Ms. Cacciotti. “And we received many generous donations from the families of residents, with baking and items for sale. We really appreciate all the support we receive, and our seniors are so deserving of this.”

Manitoulin Lodge volunteers Willie Munro and Elva Lloyd manned the very busy bake table, at the nursing home’s annual Christmas tea, bazaar and bake sale, held this past Sunday in Gore Bay.

The winner of a portable barbecue donated by Noble Lumber was Anne Giffin; while Lynn won the handmade Alpaca socks form Cookilburrow Farms; a handpainted “Bo Jingles” snowman picture made by Christine Mick at Paint-S-Capes was won by Michelle Concannon; Judy Land won the raffle prize of homemade peanut brittle made from Santa’s Kitchen, while the winner of the jelly bean guessing contest was Lyla Townsend. Cindy Middleton was the winner of the door prize from Dig and Doug Furniture.