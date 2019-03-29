Annual Gore Bay curffle event draws 48 skilled teams

GORE BAY—The 31st annual curffle bonspiel held at the Gore Bay Curling Club is much more than a unique sporting event established by Bill and Peggy Clark. It is about friends and family getting together to have some fun and curffle.

“As we have all got accustomed to over the past 30 years, it’s time to do this tradition over again,” said Hye Clark, who along with Holly Clark were the organizers of this year’s event, held this past weekend. “Will you all turn to your left, then turn to your right and shake the hands of the people beside you because you are the ones that make curffle.”

Mr. Clark then encouraged everyone to, “please raise your drink and give a toast to those (former curfflers) who have passed during the past year: Jack Whyte, Merle Idle, Carl Hall, Cam Thibault, Ken Thibault, and Randy Thibault. Wish you were here.”

“Thank you to everyone who has participated this year,” said Holly Clark, also at the awards ceremony Sunday. She explained the event drew a full number of (two person) teams, 48. “We would like to thank Dan Marois for working in the bar and getting the ice ready; the kitchen crew of Sandie Merrylees, Kim Orford, and Elva Carter, Jill Patterson who made all the wine that is being given out as prizes; and to D.H. Electrical for helping to sponsor and providing special cozies for the 2019 curffle. And to Bill and Peg Clark for inventing the game.”

Then the prizes were handed out. The winners of the first event was the team of Richard Noble and Drew Purvis. The runner-up was the Dan and Lori Clark team.

In the second event, the team of Janelle Proulx and Kennedy Lanktree took top spot with the runners-up being the Shane Chatwell and Donald Merrylees team.

And in the third event, the Brayden Newton and Sheldon Campbell team took top spot, with the Carrie Campbell Farmer and Guy Farmer team as the runners-up.

Mr. Marois noted, “on behalf of the Gore Bay Curling Club I like to thank Hye and Holly Clark for putting on and organizing the event this year. This comes after their parents Bill and Peg had run the tournament for 30 years; they are carrying on the tradition.” He added that the annual curffle event, “is by far our (curling club) biggest fundraiser every year.”