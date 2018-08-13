ANNETTA (DESJARDINS) BRISEBOIS May 3, 1931 – August 5, 2018

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce Annetta Brisebois’ peaceful passing at the Manitoulin Health Centre. Daughter of the late Ernest and Ida Desjardins, wife of the late Andre (Blackie) Brisebois. Loving mother of Gisele Bolduc (Jack), Donald (Doris) of Little Current, Vince (Mindy) of Fort St. James, BC and David of Surrey, BC. Loving Grandma of William, Scott (predeceased), Tracy Hellberg, Laurie, Pamela Haight, and Ryan. Step-grandmother of Peter, Richard, Ashley and Matthew (predeceased). Great-grandma of 17. Annetta was a very proud Mom, Grandma and Great-grandma. Annetta is survived by her very special sisters Jacqueline Dault of McKerrow and Lillian Brisebois of Val Caron. Predeceased by Pete (Joyce ), Vivian (Lloyd Chaput), Laurent (Lila ). Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Annetta and Andy raised their family in Lively. After Andy passed away Annetta moved to Lockerby Towers in Sudbury, living there for 30 years, spending the last 7 years in Little Current. She worked at TD Bank in Lively, Copper Cliff and Sudbury branches until she retired. An avid and beautiful seamstress, quilter, knitter. She made several complete bridal party gowns over the years of which she was very proud. Mom will be remembered by many as a gentle, loving and compassionate woman. We would like to thank all the care givers who helped Mom fulfill her wish to remain at home. Annetta’s desire was to be cremated and interred beside Andy in St. Stanislaus Cemetery Copper Cliff. Island Funeral Home, Little Current.

