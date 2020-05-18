ANNA ORFORD

Anna Orford passed away suddenly on Friday, May 15, 2020 in her 70th year. Beloved mother of Kate (Rick) Pyette, Colleen (Allan) Stapleton, Caroline Cranston (Dan Olsen) and Steven (Alison) Orford. Anna will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Brian, Bradley, Michael, Christine, Eric, Sean and Laura, great-granddaughter Waaseyaa, as well as her brother David Sloss, sister-in-law Connie Kiviaho and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Predeceased by her husband Don (November 2019), parents Willis and Betty (Bond) Sloss, brother John and sister Bonita. Anna will be fondly remembered as a loving, kind and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She has always enjoyed working on the land both on the farm and vegetable and flower gardens. Her many flower gardens in Spring Bay and Providence Bay are testimony to this passion and will continue to bloom for years to come as a tribute to a wonderful woman. Anna was also known as a dedicated volunteer and was especially proud of her work for the Lions and the Hospital Auxiliary. She welcomed everyone into her home with a smile and open arms and was always eager to go on any road trip, both near and far. Anna will be sadly missed and yet we can be comforted by knowing that she is beside the love of her life again. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expression of sympathy and may be made through www.SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.