Anishinabek Nation statement on the Wet’suwet’en

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (February 13, 2019) — Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare says the Wet’suwet’en fought for many years in the Delgamuukw-Gisday’wa court case to have their sovereignty recognized and affirmed by Canadian law.

In 1997, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that the Wet’suwet’en people, as represented by their hereditary leaders, had not given up rights and title to their 22,000 square kilometre territory.

“We support the Wet’suwet’en who are protecting their First Nation lands and territory from encroachment,” says Grand Council Chief Hare. “We have concerns regarding the safety of all those involved on the ground, and every effort should be made by all involved to dialogue towards a resolution to the situation. We must ensure that the police tone down their use of force.”

The Anishinabek Nation is the political advocate for 39 member communities across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 people. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.