Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief supports ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’ on International Youth Day and #31DaysofYOUth

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (August 13, 2020) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare has issued the following statement in recognition of ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’ for International Youth Day, held on August 12, 2020, and #31DaysofYOUth – a social media campaign celebrating young people throughout the month of August:

“Every day we celebrate our youth. Our youth are our leaders of today and our future; it is essential that they are presented with opportunities to participate in all aspects of political, economic and social life – creating meaningful change at our community, national and global levels.

Over the past year, youth across Turtle Island have been faced with the unexpected hardship of a global pandemic. Sadly, Indigenous youth have also been forced to endure many other hardships in their lives as a result of colonization, racism and discrimination. Yet, all of these young people continue to stand strong and show resiliency in the face of uncertainty and adversity.

Their voice, action and initiative will help to ensure success for our future generations and all of our nations.

The current youth unemployment rates are telling us that our youth do not have enough employment opportunities. Giving our young people more presence in the workplace, teaching independence and financial management, is one way we can start making positive change for our young people today.”

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 39 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.