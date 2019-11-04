Anishinabek Nation celebrates fourth Treaties Recognition Week

CHIPPEWAS OF THE THAMES FIRST NATION (November 4, 2019) – The Anishinabek Nation kicked off the fourth Treaties Recognition Week by hosting Treaty Education Sessions at Antler River School in Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

“All students should be learning about the treaty relationship,” says Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare. “Every student in Ontario should understand that treaties are the legally-binding agreements that set out the rights, responsibilities and relationships of First Nations and the federal and provincial governments.”

“Most people in Ontario don’t know that Ontario is covered with 46 treaties,” says Hare. “It’s important to recognize which treaty you live under. Hopefully someday everyone will know their home address, treaty area, city and province that they live in.”

Kelly Crawford, citizen of M’Chigeeng First Nation, is author of the teacher’s guides within two teachers’ kits, “We are all Treaty People” and “Gdoo-Sastamoo Kii Mi” for both elementary and secondary classrooms, spoke to the students of Antler River School about what a treaty is and the importance of treaties.

Several books have also been produced to help teachers teach students about the treaty relationship, including: We are all Treaty People and Nation to Nation by Maurice Switzer; and Dakota Talks about Treaties, and Alex Shares his Wampum Belt by Kelly Crawford.

Treaties Recognition Week is the first week of November every year. Treaties Recognition Week was introduced in 2016 to honour the importance of treaties and to help Ontarians learn more about treaty rights and treaty relationships.

To order Anishinabek Nation education resources or books (also available in French and Anishinaabemowin), please e-mail: orders@anishinabek.ca

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 40 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.