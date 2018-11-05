ANDREW BONIFACE MANITOWABI April 7, 1922 – October 30, 2018

In loving memory of Andrew Boniface Manitowabi Aabi Ntam Gish Kang of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory who passed into the spirit world on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Wiikwemkoong Nursing Home. Andrew was predeceased by his wife Josephine (nee Green), 1972, and his second wife Veronica Jacko, 2016. Andrew is survived by his children James and Jennifer from Wiikwemkoong, Sharon from Thunder Bay, Judy and Walter (Marcia) from North Bay, Erin Morrison (Blair) from Sudbury and predeceased by Linda (1971), Ross (1980), Farrell (2010) and Lester (2014). Also survived by his step-children Jacinta Manitowabi, Marian Jacko, Noella Jacko and Diane Jacko. He is survived by his very proud thirty-five (35) grandchildren and thirty (30) great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Gordon from Hanmer and predeceased by his parents Louis and Pauline, sisters Blanche, Lottie, Jessie and brother Rowland. Andrew Manitowabi was a proud family man and community leader from Wiikwemkoong. He was a war veteran who volunteered at the age of 19 to fight for his country and his community during WWII. Upon his return from the war, he married Josephine and started his family. He worked in construction for many years, building roads in Wiikwemkoong and all over Manitoulin Island and the North Shore. He served as Band Councillor in the late 1960s and 1970s. During his time on Council, he pushed the development of a number of key infrastructure projects in Wiikwemkoong, including the Nursing Home, a place to care for the elders of the community. Andrew proudly resided at the nursing home during his final years and was proud of the great care he received by the loving and professional staff. Andrew was an entrepreneur, starting the family business known as Andys in 1966. He wanted to have a local grocery store and gas station for his fellow community members. He often joked that he needed to have a place where he can buy wholesale for his large family. The business grew from its humble beginnings to a large retail operation providing groceries, hardware, clothing and gifts, electronics, banking services, gasoline and mechanical, coffee shop and laundromat. Andys proudly employs up to 50 community members. Andrew’s business philosophy was to provide local goods and services and create jobs for community members at the same time. Andrew won numerous business awards including the inaugural Entrepreneur of the Year Award with the Waubetek Business Development Corporation in 1990 as well as the inaugural First Nation Business of the Year Award with the Northern Ontario Business Awards in 1994. In recognition of contributions to his community and the Anishinabek Nation, he was presented with an Anishinabek Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. Rested at Wiikwemkoong Recreation and Cultural Centre (Arena) from Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 1:00 pm. Funeral service was at 11am on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Holy Cross Parish, Wiikwemkoong, Ontario. Interment at Wiikwemkoong Veteran’s Cemetery.

