AMY ELLA WILLIAMSON

(SMITH)

Amy Ella Williamson (Smith) passed away peacefully at Manitoulin Centennial Manor on Monday, April 29, 2019 in her 83rd year. Adored wife of the late Joseph Donald Williamson (predeceased December 26, 2017). Predeceased by parents George and Grace (Lockyer) Smith. Predeceased by brothers Frank, Roy, Billy and Shorty and sisters Dina, Hilda and Patsy. Survived by Clifford and Miriam Smith, Marie McCarthy (Ralph predeceased 2013) and Vera and Ralph Constantineau. Amy will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 am. Funeral Service took place at Island Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1 pm. Burial will take place in Mountainview Cemetery at a later date.