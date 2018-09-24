In loving memory of Ambrose Mackwood, who passed away peacefully September 21, 2018 at the age of 96. He is survived by his devoted wife, Ferne. Their marriage of seventy-four years was a strong and caring partnership. Their love and respect for each other has sustained them and their whole family. Ambrose was a loving father to Lawrence (Donna) of North Vancouver, Gerald (Linda) of Huntsville and Shelley Machum (husband Kenneth predeceased) of Sudbury. He was the cherished and proud grandfather of Gilda, Anthony, Murray, Emily, Nigel, Geoffrey and Ashley. He was delighted to be a great-grandfather to Genevieve, Beatrix, Adeline, and Winston and the anticipated impending arrival of another great-granddaughter. Ambrose was a man of integrity who instilled his values of honesty, hard work, resourcefulness, independence and kindness to others in his children, and grandchildren, through example. He valued family above all else. He drove over a million miles as a Greyhound driver and trainer, successfully operated small businesses and was an avid outdoorsman and bridge player. He enjoyed a long but never idle retirement with his beloved wife as they demonstrated how to age gracefully. Special thanks to the staff and residents at The Walford, the clergy and outreach team of St. Peter’s United Church and Dr. J. Holub for their kindness and support. Donations to Maison McCulloch Hospice or Salvation Army would be appreciated. A private memorial service to honour Ambrose will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Lougheed Funeral Home.

