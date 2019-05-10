Alvin Keith Ross of Espanola passed away at his home on May 4, 2019 at the age of 62. Dear son of the late John (2017) and Lillian (2015) (nee Hale) Ross. Beloved brother of the late Waveline Ross (2014). Leaving to mourn are his special friends Rick and Cathie Petrus, Rick Sherson and Anne Knutson and his extended family, uncles, aunts and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Pitre and her team at Northern Cancer Research. Family and friends were invited to the Bourcier Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 9:30 am until the time of memorial service at 11 am with Reverend Sandra Abuja officiating. Interment in the Espanola Cemetery to follow. If so desired, donations to the Northern Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home Ltd., Espanola.