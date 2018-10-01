In loving memory of Aloma Johnson who passed away at Health Sciences North, Sudbury on September 18, 2018. Aloma is the daughter of Lester and Margaret Johnson (deceased). A teacher for over 30 years, Aloma will be sadly missed by brother Ken, sister-in-law Pierrette, nephews Marc, Mathieu, David, niece Emilie, great-nephews and nieces and many friends living on Manitoulin Island. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Monday, October 29, 2018 at St. Peter’s United Church, 203 York Street in Sudbury, Ontario.

