Allowing Deer Meat to Spoil Costs Hunter $5,300 and Licence Suspension

Conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry want to remind hunters that allowing game meat to spoil after an animal has been hunted is illegal and can result in significant fines and hunting licence suspensions.

A Dryden man has been fined a total of $5,300 for offences related to hunting deer.

On May 11, 2019, as a result of an investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a Dryden property. A small buck, a doe and a fawn were found spoiling in a shed behind the house. The investigation determined the deer were hunted during the 2018 deer season; however, the fawn was killed without a licence. All three deer had been field dressed and left to hang in the shed over the winter. As spring temperatures increased, the deer began to spoil and became unsuitable for human consumption.

On September 17, 2019 in Dryden Provincial Court, Roy (Joey) Parker pleaded guilty to unlawfully permitting flesh to become unsuitable for human consumption. He was fined $4,500 by Regional Senior Justice of the Peace J. A. Bernard Caron and received a 4-year big game hunting suspension for this offence. Parker also pleaded guilty to unlawfully hunting deer without a licence and received a fine of $800.

