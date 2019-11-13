(North Bay, Ontario – Tuesday, November 12th, 2019) – Ontario Northland motor coach passengers travelling to and from Manitoulin Island will soon be able to connect with Ontario Northland scheduled motor coach service in Espanola six days per week via All In One Taxi service shuttle from Little Current to Espanola.This new partnership will replace the existing Ontario Northland scheduled motor coach service around Manitoulin Island that will no longer operate beginning Monday, November 18th. Passengers who require transportation around the island to the shuttle service in Little Current, can contact All in One Taxi who is offering special pricing to Ontario Northland ticket holders. “By changing how we are delivering service, Ontario Northland will improve travel times for our passengers, provide direct service to larger centres and ensure the service is sustainable.” says Tracy MacPhee, Director of Passenger Operations. “We’re excited to partner with All in One Taxi who has an excellent reputation for reliable and friendly customer service on Manitoulin Island. This partnership will ensure that passengers can connect with Ontario Northland service in Espanola.”

“We are committed to providing Islanders with a travel option to connect to Ontario Northland in Espanola,” says Ken Niles, Owner of All In One Taxi. “We intend to have competitive rates for residents to continue to have access to affordable transportation.”

Passengers can connect to Ontario Northland in Espanola six days per week to travel eastbound to Ottawa, with connections to Toronto or westbound to Sault Ste. Marie.

Tickets for the connecting shuttle service between Little Current and Espanola can be purchased seamlessly at www.ontarionorthland.ca or by calling 1-800-461-8558. Tickets will also be available through Ontario Northland’s agency located in Little Current.

Passengers requiring service from communities on Manitoulin Island to Little Current are encouraged to connect with All In One Taxi by calling 705-968-0137 to learn more about special Ontario Northland ticket holder rates and pick-up and drop off locations.