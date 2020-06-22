ALICIA MARIE PAIBOMSAI

“Leesha-Sister” “Dancing Leaves”

April 3, 1987 – June 10, 2020

In loving memory of Alicia Marie Paibomsai, loving and proud mother of her beautiful babies Halle, Gage, Keira, Aubrey and Ryker. Loving daughter of Vera Paibomsai and Richard Panamick Sr. Cherished sister to Maxine Paibomsai (Stephen), Tim, Ritchie, Suzie and baby sis Victoria. Proud aunty to Stefan (Arianna), Steven Jr., Saranden, Samarah (predeceased), Kylie, Eaden, Jonathan, Alexandrine and Hunter. Great-aunty to Athena Samarah. Loving godparents Mike and Darlene of M’Chigeeng. Best friend to Tanya Osawaminiki and Marilyn McGregor. Predeceased by grandparents Simon and Margaret Paibomsai and Arthur and Eliza Panamick. Survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, great-cousins and countless friends. Alicia loved spending time with her friends and family, joking and laughing, even in the most serious situations. That was just the kind of girl she was. She enjoyed braiding hair, knitting, sewing, beading , playing Bingo, cleaning and picking strawberries and blueberries. The thing Alicia enjoyed and loved to do most was making traditional outfits for her babies. Most of all Alicia had a heart of gold. Especially when it came to her children. They meant the world to her. She would help and give them anything they needed. If she had it, she gave it.

Please don’t grieve, I am here.

Remember all the laughter we’ve had together.

I am with you in your hearts.

No one can cure the heartaches.

Every time you see the leaves dancing,

That’s me dancing in the wind.

I will no longer suffer nor be angry,

But I am hungry

As the wind blows on your back.

That’s a sign

I am beside you.

I am

Dancing Leaves