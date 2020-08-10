ALBERTA BURNADETTE

SCHUT (nee Migwans)

“JUG HEAD”

September 19, 1951 – August 4, 2020

In loving memory of Alberta Burnadette Schut, who passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Mindmoya Hospital on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved mother of Chad Migwans (Stacey Landon), Forrest Schut (Marilyn McGregor), Darren Schut (Tammy Teege), Tommy Ray Schut and Tanya Hare (Roman Hare). Loving grandma of Ryan, Tina, Kinew, Janice, Cedar, Sam, Amanda, Suzie, James-Thomas, Jamieson, Clayton, Kody, Kyle, Alyana, Nolan, Spencer, Owen and great-grandma of three. Will be deeply missed by sisters Emily, twin sister Albertine (Jinx), Carmalita and brother David. Alberta was predeceased by parents Mamie and Thomas Migwans and siblings Stew, Grant and Allen. She leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. Come ‘n go open gathering was on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 3 pm at 89 Assance Drive, M’Chigeeng. Traditional Service was Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8 pm at 89 Assance Drive, M’Chigeeng.