ALBERT GRAHAM FOGAL

Albert Graham Fogal, of Mindemoya, passed away on Saturday April 20, 2019 in his 83rd year. Graham will be sadly missed by wife Sheila (Breathat), sons Darren and David (Shari) Fogal, grandchildren Josh, Breanna and Caleb and great-granddaughter Hailey. Predeceased by his parents Sandy and Elizabeth (Graham) Fogal and his brother Joe (Sandra Sampson). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St Francis of Assisi Anglican Church, Mindemoya or the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.