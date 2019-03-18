

In loving memory of Mr Albert Gordon Oakes, who at 83 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 4, 2019. Albert, known to everyone as Ab, was born on April 30, 1935 to the late Robert and Grace (Gordon) Oakes . Though a confirmed bachelor, Ab was very much a big part of his family. He was a cherished brother to his older sister Jean (predeceased), his brother-in-law Roy (predeceased), his younger brother Art and sister-in-law Barb (predeceased). He will be lovingly remembered also by his nieces and nephews: Garry, Dale, Jane, Terry, Bonnie, Sharon and Greg, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. In his early days he enjoyed playing hockey and baseball in Providence Bay (1960s) and in his later years it was curling and going for coffee with the guys. He worked in various boats on the Great Lakes like the Texaco Braves and the Texaco Warrior. He also worked for the local JF McDermotts and later for Beamish Construction. You could always count on Ab to attend family functions and be there for his family. We will always carry his memory in our hearts. As per Ab’s wishes, there will not be a funeral, though a private service will be held at a later date.

- Advertisement -