Airport budget sees small increase to municipalities

GORDON—The Gore Bay-Manitoulin Airport Commission has set its budget for this year which will mean a small increase to municipalities. The budget will provide for cost of living increases and some funding has been put into reserve for future capital costs.

“The airport board passed our budget for this year (2019) with a two percent increase in the airport operations budget,” said Lee Hayden, chair of the airport committee and reeve of Gordon/Barrie Island Township council after a meeting last week.

Reeve Hayden noted, “we are putting money into reserve towards long term capital operations.”

Robby Colwell, manager of the Gore Bay-Manitoulin Airport confirmed, “the board passed a motion to have a two percent increase in their (municipal) portion of the budget.” He pointed out this increase will take in the cost of inflation.

As part of the budget, the airport commission realized a slight net surplus and savings in its insurance costs.

“I think it’s great to see members and non-member municipalities and corporate sponsors are willing to invest in the future of the airport,” said Mr. Colwell. “It’s so nice to see this strong support.”

Gordon/Barrie Island, Gore Bay and Burpee-Mills municipalities will contribute a total of $52,586 in 2019, an increase of two percent or $51,555 in 2018.

Mr. Colwell also noted the funding applications to both federal and provincial governments on the proposed new terminal building project is still going through the necessary process. “Basically there were a number of reasons the process got stalled, but everything in terms of funding applications for the terminal building are still on the rails, with the first phase funding application having been filed, and awaiting word on phase two.”