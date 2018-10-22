AGNES LORRAINE FLAMMAND (nee Kaboni) November 22, 1945 – October 18, 2018

In Loving Memory of Agnes Lorraine Flamand (nee Kaboni) November 22, 1945 – October 18, 2018. Lorriane passed away peacefully Wednesday morning at Health Sciences North in Sudbury at 72 years of age. Beloved daughter of Adam and Louise Kaboni (both predeceased). Cherished wife of Stanley Flamand (predeceased). Dear mother of Darlene (Alan), Corrine (Mike), Teresa (Jim) and Scott (Annette). Loving grandmother of Nathan, Amanda, Shane, Justin, Dana, Brent (predeceased), Danielle, Alexandria, Emileo, Matthew, Abbie, Hannah and her great-grandchildren Tevin, Rayne, Kye, Laura and Carmen. Dear sister of Valerie, Rosemary, Robert, John, Sylvia (Bruce), Thomas (Bonita), Cotnee (Norman), Gerry (Linda), Harriet (Dwight), Mary Lou (Richard) and Liz (Daniel). Predeceased by sisters Marjorie, Helen, Barbara Ann, Josephine (Josey) and Lorna. Lorraine loved casino, bingo and pokeno at family events. Most of all she loved playing 31 (cards) at Christmas with all her grandchildren. Will be especially missed by life long friends Stella Trudeau, Bella Shigwadja (predeceased), Linda Dokum and Marjorie Batisse (predeceased). Will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, cousins and Godchildren Harold Fox, Enrica Kaboni,Tanya Hutchings and Faith Ann Mcmanaman. Rested at St. Anthony Daniel Church, Kaboni on Friday, October 19, 2018 after 10 am. Funeral Mass was at St. Anthony Daniel Church, Kaboni on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 3 pm followed by feast. Interment at the Kaboni Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Island Funeral Home.

