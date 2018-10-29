Adult male charged with sexual assault of youth

LITTLE CURRENT—On October 22, members of the Manitoulin-Espanola Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment, with the assistance of the Sudbury OPP Crime Unit, responded to a report of a sexual assault of a young person.

As a result of a police investigation, a 28-year-old male from the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences: sexual assault, contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code (CC); assault, contrary to section 266 of the CC; sexual interference, contrary to section 151 of the CC; and uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay for a bail hearing on October 29, 2018. The accused’s name has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim.