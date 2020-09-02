Additional Charges Laid in Gore Bay Weapons Incident

(GORE BAY, ON) – On August 27, 2020 at 2:35 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service at a residence on Wright Street in Gore Bay.

As a result of the investigation, Darcy HOPKIN, 43-years-old, of Gore Bay was arrested and charged. Further investigation has led to additional charges being laid today as noted below under the heading **Additional Charges**:

Attempt to Commit Murder with a Firearm contrary to section 239(1)(a.1) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to section 88 of the CC.

**Additional charges**

Careless Use of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the CC,

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC,

Discharging Firearm – Recklessness, contrary to section 244.2(1)(b) of the CC,

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC (two counts), and

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice – Bail Court in Gore Bay.

Due to a publication ban ordered by the Ontario Court of Justice, the OPP cannot comment any further on the details of this investigation.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Current OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.