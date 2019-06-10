Adam Timothy McDonald a precious, supportive, strong, loving man who left his cherished family and friends on June 9, 2019 peacefully. Adam joined his creator at the age of 55 years old, with his loving family at his side. Adam was the youngest child of Jack and Lottie Mae (Scott) McDonald (both predeceased). Adam was the proud and supportive father to Kaitlyn (Trevor) Dowdall and T.J (Alannah) McDonald. Adam was blessed to have a second chance to find true love, he leaves behind his Loving and supportive wife Angela and stepson Lawson, who was a great friend. Adam was a loving son-in-law to Bob and Linda Hagen. Adam adored his siblings and shared strong special bonds with all of them, John (Anita), Peter (Nancy), Paul (Christine), Sister Carey MacInnes, Penny (Milford) George and sister-in-law Mariolen Hagen. He was a proud uncle to Bonnie, Jason, Jacqueline, Sean, Jane, Casey, Scott, Lindsey, Ben, and step-uncle to Bastiaan and Olivia. Adam will be deeply missed by Aunt Margaret and Uncle Fred, along with many caring cousins and friends. Adam grew up in a farming family and took over the family farm from his mother (Lottie Mae, father Jack predeceased). This allowed Adam to appreciate so much in life

and grew to have a strong work ethic. With Adam’s strong attachment to farming he said, “He was a caretaker of the land passing on the land in better condition than when he obtained it”. He worked tirelessly to make sure the land and animals had what was needed. While full time farming Adam had a passion and desire to help others, he became

a volunteer for the local Ambulance Service. Adam obtained his Paramedic Certification when the volunteer services became a full-time service. Adam’s love for helping others grew stronger and he decided to work as an orderly at the local hospital. Adam developed close bonds and relationships with his fellow paramedics, doctors, nurses and hospital staff. His friendly, outgoing personality contributed to his success providing patient care. Before Adam retired from the Ambulance Service he received the Governors General Award for his dedication and years served. This was a great honor and achievement for Adam. Adam was a conscientious community supporter, he was able to serve as town council for years, he was a board member for the Providence Bay Fair and as a member participated for many years in making the fair possible. Adam loved to socialize, he enjoyed meeting at the coffee club, hunting with the Scott family and their camp crew, hosting and participated in many family gatherings. Adam enjoyed the challenge of working land with his team of work horses throughout the years, and may people have enjoyed the sleigh rides he organized during the winter months. His love for Christmas was contagious and he could encourage anyone to sing alone. There was so many caring family members and friends who helped Adam during his journey. Adam was very grateful to have this wonderful support. This showed the type of person Adam was, he appreciated having this never-ending support. Thank you for all your love and support! Adam will be sadly missed by anyone who knew him. As per Adam’s request in lieu of flowers or donation, please do an act of kindness within your community for someone who needs a helping hand. The family will honor Adam by having two bursaries’ in his memory from the Manitoulin Secondary School, one will be for someone procuring a career as a Paramedic and one will be someone pursuing a career in Agriculture. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Visitation will be starting at 12:30 pm, followed by Adam’s service at 2:30 at Mindemoya Missionary Church, 51 Younge Street, Mindemoya, Ontario, P0P 1S0.

With faith, dear Lord I turn the sod, warmed by the breath

of spring, and in the freshly furrowed rows, I plant my seed

and sing. The same old song my father sang when he too

tilled the soil, and found the happiness and joy that comes

through honest toil. Bound the earth through ties of blood,

somehow, I see to know, in seeds as well as kindly deeds

I’ll reap the things I sow.

Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the lord my soul to

keep; If I should die before I wake, I pray the lord my soul

to take. God bless Dad, God Bless Mom, God Bless John,

God Bless Peter, God Bless Carey God Bless Penny, God

Bless Paul, In Jesus name we pray, Amen