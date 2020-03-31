A woman in her 60s is the twelfth COVID-19 case according to PHSD

March 31, 2020, 5 p.m. – Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting a new COVID-19 case in a resident in our service area (Greater Sudbury, Sudbury District, and Manitoulin District).
Details of confirmed case(s)
|Case number
|Age, Gender
|Exposure category
|Status
|Tested (dd/mm/yy)
|Area
|Case #12
|60s, female
| Domestic travel
Close contact
|Self-isolating
|28/03/2020
|Greater Sudbury
Details of affected flights and cruise ship:
- Not applicable
All people who have travelled outside of Canada are directed to self-isolate for 14 days from their arrival in Canada.
The Public Health Agency of Canada posts information on COVID-19 exposures on flights, cruise ships, and mass gatherings.
Updates about COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) for Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online as new developments arise.
Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 for more information or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).
Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about the province’s response to COVID-19.