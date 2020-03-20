A Western Manitoulin COVID-19 timeline

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a list of Western Manitoulin communities that highlights what’s open and what’s not. For more information, updated daily, visit Manitoulin.ca
Gore Bay
• The municipal office is closed to the public, as are all municipal buildings with all municipal events cancelled. Call ahead to 705-282-2420.
• Manitoulin Lodge stops resident visits (with special exceptions) by order of the province
• Charles C. McLean Public School is closed and all programs taking part within the school are cancelled until further notice
• Dean’s Valu-Mart offers deliveries, courtesy of the Gore Bay Fire Department, for those who are self-isolating within the Town of Gore Bay and offers a seniors’ (65+) only shopping hour from 8:30 to 9:30 am
• Contact North Gore Bay office is closed
• Codmother’s offers takeout only meals
• Loco Beanz offers takeout only
• 1890 Restaurant at the Inn at Gore Bay is closed
• At the Gore Bay Courthouse, as of Monday, March 16, if you have a Provincial Offences Act, family or criminal court appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice you do not need to attend court, unless the matter is an in-custody or urgent criminal matter or an urgent family matter. The courthouse remains open
Billings
• Billings town office has restricted access. Please call for assistance
• Billings landfill closes but will open for one day, March 26, from 2-3 pm for businesses and 3-4 pm for the public. Garbage only, no recyclables
• The Park Centre will be closed until at least April 7, which includes all community events (euchre, Zumba and church services) as well as council and committee meetings.
• The library is closed
• The Kagawong Fitness Centre will be closed until at least April 7. All current members will be compensated with an additional month
Silver Water
• All activities scheduled for the Silver Water Community Hall are cancelled, effective immediately
• Sunday, March 22 worship at St. Andrew’s United Church is cancelled
Sheshegwaning First Nation
• Sheshegwaning band office closed to the public. Please call ahead for services
• Gamiing Gas and Convenience remains open with regular hours
Zhiibaahaasing First Nation
• Zhiibaahaasing band office closed to the public. Please call ahead for services
Gordon/Barrie Island
• Gordon Barrie Island township office is closed to the public. Please call ahead, 705-282-0624, for assistance
• Gordon/Barrie Island hall is closed to all events
Burpee and Mills
• The municipal office is closed to the public, as is the community gym and hall. Residents are encouraged to call the municipal office at 705-282-0264 for any service enquiries
• GGs Diner is closed until further notice
Meldrum Bay
• The Meldrum Bay Inn and Restaurant is closed