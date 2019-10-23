A shout out to Expositor columnist Pat Hall

Complete with a family photo with Aunt Vilda (nee Case) now living in Chilliwack, BC

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a letter to Tehkummah Talk and Times correspondent Pat Hall and has been re-printed here at author’s request.

Dear Pat Hall:

My name is Anita Dewar, daughter of Marlene and Darrell Dewar. My wife Brenda and I went to visit my Aunt Vilda (nee Case), Uncle Ron and cousin Lisa Fetterly in Chilliwack, BC at the end of September.

We thought it would be fun to bring along the latest issue of The Expositor for Aunt Vilda to catch up on, and then have our photo taken together. A lot of reminiscing and laughter took place that afternoon as we caught up with everyone. Dinner followed at a local favourite Chinese restaurant and more laughs were had there! We found Aunt Vilda in good spirits. She sends her regards to family and friends back on Manitoulin.

From left to right are Brenda Dewar, Anita Dewar, Ron Fetterly, Lisa Fetterly, and seated, Vilda Fetterly.

Warm regards,

Anita Dewar

Lively