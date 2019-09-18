9th annual Sheguiandah Fall Fair sees most exhibits yet: Gallery

NewsLocal9th annual Sheguiandah Fall Fair sees most exhibits yet: GalleryBy Expositor Staff - September 18, 2019Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Ember and Kristin are all smiles at the Sheguiandah Fall Fair held on the grounds of the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah. photos by Alicia McCutcheonVendors April Aelick (Thirty-One) and Jacqueline Carter (Epicure) were two of many vendors found throughout the grounds of the Centennial Museum.A delicious fundraising barbecue lunch was made available courtesy of the Museum Advisory Committee and the Manitoulin Genealogical Society.Sisters Carol Sheppard and Sandra Valiquette tied for second place in the adult category with 33 winning entries. Brenda Newman took first place with 37 winning entries.Cole Hughson was the grand prize winner for most number of winning entries at the Sheguiandah Fall Fair. Ada Nicholls and Kirsten Bowerman also won in their respective age divisions.Ember and Kristin are all smiles at the Sheguiandah Fall Fair held on the grounds of the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah. photos by Alicia McCutcheonSharon Bentley had two top-place finishes for her relishes.Charles Skippen’s ‘tin man’ entry was a real crowd pleaser.