9th annual Sheguiandah Fall Fair sees most exhibits yet: Gallery

By
Expositor Staff
-
Ember and Kristin are all smiles at the Sheguiandah Fall Fair held on the grounds of the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah. photos by Alicia McCutcheon
  • Vendors April Aelick (Thirty-One) and Jacqueline Carter (Epicure) were two of many vendors found throughout the grounds of the Centennial Museum.
  • A delicious fundraising barbecue lunch was made available courtesy of the Museum Advisory Committee and the Manitoulin Genealogical Society.
  • Sisters Carol Sheppard and Sandra Valiquette tied for second place in the adult category with 33 winning entries. Brenda Newman took first place with 37 winning entries.
  • Cole Hughson was the grand prize winner for most number of winning entries at the Sheguiandah Fall Fair. Ada Nicholls and Kirsten Bowerman also won in their respective age divisions.
  • Sharon Bentley had two top-place finishes for her relishes.
  • Charles Skippen’s ‘tin man’ entry was a real crowd pleaser.

