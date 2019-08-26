EMILY MARIE LOUISE DAKIN

(NÉE GAUTHIER)

It is with great sorrow and broken hearts that the family announces her sudden passing in Little Current on Friday, August 16th, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Daughter of the late Octave and late Rosa (née Mathias) Gauthier. Former wife of Hector Dakin. Loving mother of Mary-Ann Bouchard (Denis), Jenny Wass (Michael), June Dallaire (Dan) and Charity Dakin (Bob Duranleau). Predeceased by many siblings. Cherished grandmother of Ricky Paradis (Kaitlyn), Stephanie Paradis (Curtis), Luc Bouchard (Lori), Camille Poitras, Daryl Dakin, Zachary Dallaire and great-grandmother of Tyson, Ethen and Yenic. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She retired from INCO (Vale) after 31 years of service. As per the family’s wishes, there was a Celebration of Life at the United Steelworkers Hall Local 6500 located at 66 Brady Street, Sudbury on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm. Lost but not forgotten. Arrangements entrusted to the Cooperative Funeral Home, Sudbury, www.cooperativefuneralhome.ca.