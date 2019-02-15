

Randy Thibault passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in his 70th year. Cherished father of Jason (Kelly), Richard (Cheryl), Kara Jill (Brad) Hawke and Mitchell (partner Tim). Dear grandfather of Boston, Bryce, Abigail, Hailey, Kyllan, Kieran and Keaton. Randy will be sadly missed by his brothers William (Noreen), Blake (Marge), Jim (Sheila), Shelley (Jeananne); sisters Leila Thibault, Madeline MacDonald, Sally (Ray) Brammer as well as brothers and sisters-in-law John Ramsey, Frank (Peggy) Little, Dave (Betty) Little, Margo Little, Linda (Jamie) Campbell, Connie (Jeff) Little and many many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his wife Katharine (2017), parents Frank and Delena (Armstrong) Thibault, brothers Cam, Ken, sister Mary Jane Ramsay and brother-in-law Al MacDonald. Randy spent his life playing, coaching and volunteering for Western Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association, Manitoulin Minor Hockey Association, Ladies Hockey, Ringette, Men’s Fastball, Hellions Ladies’ Ball and Sun’s Up Slo Pitch. He also volunteered for many years on the Gore Bay Recreation Committee. Randy loved his sports and received many awards for his hard work, commitment and dedication to minor hockey, from whom he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Town of Gore Bay and Ken Neeb Memorial Award from Northern Ontario Hockey Association. Randy enjoyed cheering on his favourite NFL team, the New York Giants. Randy loved to spend time with his family and friends and followed his grandchildren to every sporting event. He enjoyed watching curling with his son Mitchell. Randy enjoyed his retirement after working for Manitoulin Transport for over 40 years. Visitation was held at the Simpson Funeral Home on Sunday February 17, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm, where the funeral service was held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Western Manitoulin Minor Hockey or the Royal Canadian Legion #514 Poppy Fund as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.

