53rd Annual Haweater Weekend cancelled

LITTLE CURRENT—Today the Little Current Lions Club announced that it would be cancelling the 53rd edition of its beloved Haweater Weekend, set to take place on the Civic Holiday weekend, July 31-August 2, in Little Current. This will be the first time the iconic Manitoulin event has been cancelled.

“The Lions Club and Haweater Committee have thought long and hard on what action to take regarding Haweater 2020 and it was felt that in the best interest of Haweaters and Haweaters at heart, we would best serve the community by holding off on festivities this year,” said Lion President Bruce Burnett.

Haweater Weekend would have marked its 53rd year in 2020 and has become one of Manitoulin Island’s benchmark festivals. Known throughout the province and beyond for its family-friendly events and spectacular Sunday evening fireworks display ‘Thunder Over the Channel,’ Haweater Weekend attracts thousands of visitors to Manitoulin each year and is a major economic driver.

“The Haweater Committee had a pretty amazing lineup of events planned for this year, but we can all look forward to taking in those events in a safe way next summer,” Lion President Bruce added.

Stay tuned for Haweater 2021’s theme, which the Lions Club will roll out in the months to come.

“Manitoulin should be proud in how it has tackled the COVID-19 pandemic so far,” said Lion President Bruce. “We have shown great tenacity as Haweaters and we can all look forward to celebrating that fact in 2021.”

The Lions Club thanks all of its supporters, past and present, that contribute in numerous ways to the success of its endeavours, such as Catch the Ace, Winterfest Weekend and Haweater Weekend.

For more information on the Little Current Lions Club, please visit LittleCurrentLionsClub.ca or check out their Facebook page at Facebook.com/LittleCurrentLionsClub.