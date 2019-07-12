4elements announces 2019 Elemental Festival headliners in Kagawong

MANITOULIN – 4elements Living Arts is excited to announce the major musical acts for this year’s Elemental Festival, to be held September 26-29 in Kagawong.

The festival will kick off on the evening of Thursday, September 26 at the Park Centre in Kagawong with Ansley Simpson, a Toronto-based Anishnaabe singer-songwriter. She has been nominated for two 2018 Indigenous Music Awards and won in the category of ‘Best New Artist.’ Her music has been described as having “lilting vocals, clear melodic sensibility and intricate guitar playing.”

On the evening of Friday, September 27 the energy will continue with Sean Ashby, who will be bringing his eight guitars on stage for an evening of his original music. Sean’s musical CV spans decades, and as one of North America’s go-to guitarists for in-studio recording and touring bands, you have probably heard him play on your radio already without ever knowing his name.

The main event for Saturday, September 28 is Fagroongala, a trio from Sudbury playing Celtic and French-Canadian music. They also draw inspiration from classical music, funk and other popular styles. Fagroongala’s songs, many of which predate Canadian Confederation, are adapted with modern instrumentation, rhythms and harmony.

Founded in 2002, in response to the need for creative spaces for artists, art exhibitions and programming in local communities, 4elements Living Arts has a mission to nurture and inspire community engagement in land-based arts on Manitoulin Island. Established in 2015, this year’s Elemental Festival will be the fourth that 4elements has brought to Kagawong.

For more information and ticket information go online to www.4elementslivingarts.org