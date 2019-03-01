4-H Fun Day held at Assiginack Curling Club in Manitowaning

by Danika Skippen

MANITOWANING—On February 1, the Manitoulin 4-H group hosted a ‘Go-fer-4-H’ day camp at Assiginack Curling Club in Manitowaning.

The goal of the day was to introduce 4-H to new kids and meet fellow 4-H members. The volunteers organized lots of activities to help them experience what 4-H is all about. There were 64 kids in attendance, including 26 members from the Massey area.

We learned ‘to do by doing’ (our motto) many activities such as making wooden planters, decorating cookies, making puppets, judging items, playing Go for the Gold (a game similar to Jeopardy), and looking at heritage items from a museum. One comment made by a participant was that drilling the wood for planters was the coolest thing.

In the afternoon, the kids were divided into two groups and they went snowshoeing using snowshoes loaned from the Municipality of Assiginack. Everyone snowshoed on the trails at the Rainbow Ridge Golf Course; thank you to the golf course for allowing us to use their trails for this event.

A final comment by Darius, a Cloverbud member, was “I made a new friend,” which was one of the purposes of this fun day.

We want to thank the Beef Farmers of Ontario for the grant to make this possible, the Milk Producers for the donation of milk, the Municipality of Assiginack for loaning out the snowshoes and the Rainbow Ridge Golf course for allowing us to use their trails. Also, thank you to the Assiginack Curling Club for permitting us to use their facility, and to Loco Beanz Coffee House for providing us with all the pizzas. None of this would have happened if we did not have such enthusiastic adult volunteers who pitched in and made everything go together very smoothly.

Soon the Cloverbud club and the 4-H club will be staring again for the 2019 season. If your child is interested, contact Alice Pennie 705-859-3670, or Rachel Skippen 705-368-0518 or contact our Facebook page Manitoulin 4-H.