35 year old Man from Greater Sudbury Arrested and Charged with Child Pornography

In May of 2019, the Greater Sudbury Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit initiated an investigation into an unknown individual accessing, possessing, and making Child Pornography publically available to other users on the Internet.

On June 12, 2019, the ICE and Computer Forensic Units with assistance from members of the Tactical Unit executed a Search Warrant at a Greater Sudbury residence where computers and cell phones were analyzed. No evidence of Child Pornography was located on the devices; however, through the investigation at the scene a suspect was identified.

A second Search Warrant was executed at a separate residence in Greater Sudbury later the same day where multiple computer devices and computer storage devices were seized as evidence. Analysis at the scene revealed a significant amount of Child Pornography images and videos on multiple devices.

35-year old, Richard Godin of Greater Sudbury was arrested and charged with the following offences:

 Possession of child pornography x 2 – Section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada

 Access child pornography – Section 163.1(4.1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

 Make child pornography Available – Section 163.1(3) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Richard Godin attended Bail Court, today, June 13, 2019 to answer to the charges.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service Internet Child Exploitation and Computer Forensic units are part of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet which has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and the Ministry of the Attorney General.

“These charges have yet to be proven in a Court of law, and all accused individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty”