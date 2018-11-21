MANITOULIN—A study design report (SDR) for the Manitoulin swing bridge is available for a 30-day public review starting tomorrow, Thursday, November 22. This is the second of three public consultations surrounding the fate of the over 100-year-old iconic swing bridge.

According to an ad found on Page 10 of this newspaper, the study design report documents the project need and justification, the study area, alternative crossing types to the current model and the Class Environmental Assessment (Group A) process.

The design report can be viewed at the following locations from November 22 to December 21: the Northeast Town municipal office, the Gore Bay Union Public Library, the Providence Bay Library and the Northeast Town Public Library. The study can also be found at swingbridgestudy.ca. Comments on the design report are encouraged and can be made online, at any of the aforementioned locations or by contacting engineers Gregg Cooke, consultant project manager, at 905-381-3227 or Melissa Delfino, senior project engineer, 705-497-6807. Both engineers can also be reached through email, projectteam@swingbridgestudy.ca.

- Advertisement -

Near the end of the study, a transportation environmental study report will also be prepared for a 23-day public review.