28 year old Man Arrested and Charged with Child Pornography Offences

In April 2019, the Greater Sudbury Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit identified a Sudbury resident downloading Child Pornography.

This morning, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, members of the ICE Unit assisted by members of the Tactical Unit conducted a search warrant at a Greater Sudbury residence where evidence of Child Pornography was located on computers seized from the home.

A 28-year old man from Greater Sudbury was arrested and charged with the following offences:

 Possession of Child Pornography – Section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code of Canada

 Access Child Pornography – Section 163.1(4.1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

 Make Available Child Pornography x3 – Section 163.1(3) of the Criminal Code of Canada

The man’s name cannot be released at this time as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process. The man will be held in Police custody and will attend Bail Court on June 26, 2019 to answer to the charges.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit is part of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet which has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.