200-foot super yacht ‘Rock.It’ visits Gore Bay

GORE BAY—A large yacht certainly got a lot of attention when it arrived in the Gore Bay harbour this past Sunday, with everyone taking a look or taking pictures of the vessel.

According to Wikipedia, The super yacht Rock.It is a 60.35 metre (198 foot) yacht, owned by Jimmy John Liautaud, the founder and owner of the Jimmy John’s sandwich chain.

Rock.It was launched at the Feedship yard in Aalsmeer in 2014. The Dutch design company, Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design, designed both the interior and exterior of Rock.It.

The yacht’s beam is 10.8 metres (35 feet) and she has a draught of 3.3 m (11 foot). The hull is built out of steel while the material of the superstructure is made out of aluminum with teak laid decks. The yacht is Lloyd’s registered, issued by Cayman Islands.

Rock.It accommodates 10 guests with four guest staterooms, as well as the generous owner’s stateroom. Her crews of 13 is accommodated by six crew cabins. Storage rooms, laundry, the galley and the crew mess are all located on the lower deck.

The yacht has three bars, as well as deck spaces with a variety of alfresco dining options. Rock.It also has multiple outdoor lounges, including a sun deck with seating and a Jacuzzi flanked by sun pads.

Rock.It is powered by twin MTU 12V M53R diesel engines, giving her a combined power of 2,280 kW (3,060 hp.). She has a fuel capacity of 120k litres, a water capacity of 24k litres, and a range of 5300 miles at 12 knots. She also features at-anchor stabilizers.

The yacht is viewed as extremely active, having logged over 17,000 nautical miles in the first nine months after delivery, and almost 40,000 miles as of September 2017. It has travelled around the world to destinations including Bermuda, the Flroida Keys, Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico and the Galapagos islands, among others.

Rock.It has hosted a number of famous guests, including Kid Rock.

Rock.It was a finalist in the World Superyacht Awards 2015, Displacement Motor Yachts of 500GT to 1,299 GT category, as well as in the Showboat Design Awards 2016, Interior Design Award-Motor Yacht over 500GT and Naval Architecture Award-Displacement Motor Yacht categories.

James John Liautaud is the founder, chairman and majority owner of Jimmy John’s sandwich chain.

He was born in Arlington Heights, Illinois on January 12, 1964.