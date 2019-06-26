20-year-old woman dies following fatal ferry jump

SOUTH BAYMOUTH – On June 21, at approximately 11:26 pm officers from the Manitoulin and Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments responded to a report of a female falling overboard the Chi-Cheemaun ferry. The ferry was on its final crossing of the night, from South Baymouth to Tobermory.

With the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard and the Manitoulin OPP Marine unit, the female, a 20-year-old from Brampton, was located deceased the following day. Following police investigation, and through interviews with witnesses, the death has been deemed not suspicious.

In a written statement to The Expositor, Susan Schrempf, president and CEO of the Owen Sound Transportation Company, which oversees the ferry’s operations, said “We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of this passenger in this time of tragic loss.

“Out of respect to those who have lost their dear friend and family member, we will not be making any further public statements.”

“Our thoughts are with the family and with the crew of the Chi-Cheemaun,” Constable Marie Ford, community services officer with the Manitoulin OPP, said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please reach out for help. ConnexOntario, 1-866-531-2600, offers free and confidential health services information for people experiencing problems with alcohol and drugs, mental illness or gambling.

Kids Help Phone, 1-800-668-6868, provides free, anonymous and confidential professional phone counselling.

If it’s an emergency, visit your nearest hospital emergency department or call 9-1-1.