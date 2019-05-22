15th Manitoulin Trade Fair comes to Island this weekend

LITTLE CURRENT – The 15th biennial Manitoulin Trade Fair is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet at the Northeast Town Recreation Centre this Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26.

“We’re 100 percent sold out,” said Diane Newlands, Trade Fair lead for LAMBAC. “We have over 135 vendors, both new and returning.”

In fact, it’s a banner year for new blood with 35 new businesses showcasing their wares, not to mention the favourites that support the Trade Fair every two years.

Ms. Newlands told The Expositor that patrons can also look forward to new food vendors too, including Manitoulin favourites like Anishinaabe tacos, burgers and sausages and some healthy choices, too.

Trade Fair goers will see some changes to the setup, such as the disappearance of the demo area on the curling club side. Instead there will be free face painting for the kids, a magician and even a clown and a couple of mascots that will be mixing and mingling with the crowd, so keep an eye out for them.

Ms. Newlands said she was pleased to announce that this Manitoulin Trade Fair has “a little bit of everything. From trades and industries to retail, services, lifestyle and the arts—we have everything. I would say there is something from each sector.”

As well as covering the arena and curling club surfaces, there are plenty of booths to see outside too that feature home and cottage items and things for your garden, not to mention Jake’s Home Centre taking over the upstairs hall. The Anchor Inn will also be on hand at the upstairs curling club, offering food and drinks for visitors.

Ms. Newlands said she was pleased to say that the vast majority of the businesses featured are Manitoulin businesses, acknowledging that ‘outside businesses’ setting up shop had been a problem for many local vendors in the past.

For a full list of vendors and a map of where to find them, please see the special inset in this paper, including advertisements of many of the vendors and what they have to offer. LAMBAC has also developed an app for the 15th edition of the Manitoulin Trade Fair, available on the App Store or on Google Play by searching ‘LAMBAC.’ The app features an interactive map of the vendors as well as push notifications for special events happening at the Trade Fair. The app will also feature a survey that visitors are encouraged to fill out following their time at the fair.

The opening ceremonies get underway at 4:45 pm this Friday, May 24 with the Trade Fair open from 5 to 9 pm. On Saturday, May 25, the Trade Fair will open at 10 am to 6 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm.

On Friday night, pop by The Expositor’s booth (124/125) for a piece of cake and help us celebrate out 140th birthday, which is that very day, and help us launch our brand-new website ExploreManitoulin.com. Those wishing to renew their subscription to either the Expositor or Recorder, or purchase a brand new one, will also be entered into a draw to win a 65” Samsung UHD 4K television thanks to Jake’s Home Centre!

See you at the fair.