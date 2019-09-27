140th birthday party being held for Janet Head Lighthouse

GORDON/BARRIE ISLAND – The Janet Head Lighthouse has undergone a bit of a transformation this year, being open again to members of the general public, who have filled the lighthouse with visitors this summer. And, in honour of a significant event in its history, a special party is scheduled for October 15.

“We will be holding a birthday celebration at the lighthouse on October 15, marking 140 years since the light was turned on for the first time,” said Gordon/Barrie Island township councillor Marian Hester, last week.

“We have had hordes of people visit the lighthouse this summer,” said Ms. Hester. “It’s amazing when you look at the guest book in the lighthouse and all the people who have signed in, including relatives of former lightkeepers who have visited, most who have never been to the lighthouse before.”

Visitors to Janet Head have also been using the beach and the picnic area close to the lighthouse, she pointed out.

“While the Janet Head Lighthouse has been closed for this season, we will be open on October 15 for members of the public to have one last look at it this year,” said Ms. Hester.

The celebrations on October 15 are open to all members of the public, and will run from 11 am to 3 pm and visitors can enjoy hotdogs, birthday cake and light beverages while they tour the lighthouse. The event is free although donations to the lighthouse are welcome.