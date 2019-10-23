👻 So many ways to get your spook on this Hallowe’en

MANITOULIN – There are plenty of spooktacular events Island-wide between now and Hallowe’en that you can really sink your fangs, er, teeth into.

The Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah’s Haunted Museum is back this Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 from 7 to 9 pm. The cost is $5 per person.

“I was busy making intestines yesterday,” laughed Centennial Museum curator Lisa Hallaert.

New this year is a haunted trail addition to the usual terrifying Bishop Barn and Morrow Homestead outbuildings.

The event is rain or shine and is open to all ages. Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult.

During the day on Saturday, also at the museum, there will be a kids’ Hallowe’en party from noon to 2 pm that features a costume parade at 1 pm as well as games, activities and treats.

Also on Saturday, the Island Animal Hospital in Mindemoya is hosting a Hallowe’en pet costume party from 1 to 3 pm that features prizes for both pets and their owners as well a great display for picture taking with your furry friend.

On Friday and Saturday, Manitoulin Secondary School is the latest to offer a murder mystery dinner theatre with ‘Café Murder’ including a delicious lasagna dinner starting at 6:30 pm. The cost is $25 per person and tickets are available be emailing Yana Bauer at bauery@rscloud.ca or by phoning 705-348-2340. Proceeds from the event go to this year’s MSS musical theatre offering of ‘Bye Bye Birdie.’

On Friday night, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 177 in Little Current is hosting a kids’ Hallowe’en dance in the hall from 6 to 8 pm for children ages 4 to 13. Admission is $5 and juice and chips will be sold. Wear your best costume! Kids are also encouraged to pick up a Hallowe’en-themed colouring sheet from 3 Cows and a Cone, the Little Current Guardian or downstairs at the Legion for a colouring contest. There are four divisions: four and under, 5 to 7, 8 to 11 and 12 to 13. Entries can be dropped off at the dance.

The Anchor Inn is hosting its annual Hallowe’en bash Saturday Night with $100 in cash prizes for best costumes.

For the adults, the Legion is offering an age of majority dance the following night, on Saturday, from 9 pm to 1 am. Admission is $10 per person and a light lunch will be served.

In Providence Bay, the Providence Bay/Spring Bay Lions Club is once again playing host to its Hallowe’en dance where “scary costumes are required.” The dance gets underway at 8 pm until 1 am on Saturday at the Centennial Hall. Prizes will be on offer, so come dressed to impress. Admission is $10 per person.

On Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30, the Central Manitoulin Lions Club is also all aboard the scare train with its Mindemoya Haunted Trail from 7 to 10 pm. The cost is $5 per mortal and can be found at the Pioneer Museum Trail.

Readers can expect to see The Expositor’s annual ‘trick or treat’ Hallowe’en hunt throughout the pages of the October 30 edition of the paper. See page 15 for full details.

Happy haunting!