﻿Extreme Cold Warning: -40 to -50 are expected across much of Northern Ontario tonight

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues.



Extreme wind chills of minus 40 to minus 50 are expected across much of Northern Ontario again tonight.



This arctic air mass will remain entrenched over the region for much of the week, bringing a prolonged period of extremely cold wind chills over Northern Ontario.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.



Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.



If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.