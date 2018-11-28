❄️ Santa’s coming to town! ❄️

Island Christmas parades, events abound

MANITOULIN—Get ready to ho-ho and ho as communities across Manitoulin Island prepare for their annual Santa Claus parades.

Gore Bay and Little Current’s editions are ready to roll on December 1. Gore Bay’s annual Christmas Tree lighting, celebration and Santa Claus parade will head out through the main streets at 7:30 pm, but the festivities really start at 7 pm with Christmas carols, hot chocolate and the tree lighting. The parade will depart from C.C. McLean and then head north on Meredith Street, west down Dawson Street, south on Phipps Street then turning west on Eleanor Street, south on Laird Street, east on Main Street, north on Water Street, west on Dawson Street again, south on Meredith Street before winding up back in front of C.C. McLean. To register your float call Stasia at the Gore Bay Municipal Office at (705) 282-2420 extension 4, or you can register by email at scarr@gorebay.ca.

The Annual Santa Claus parade in the Northeast Town takes place in Little Current and provides fun for all ages. If you would like to put in a float or walk in the parade you could call Lisa at 705-368-2825 or email lhallaert@townofnemi.on.ca, but there is no need to pre-register. Just no need to pre register, just line up at 5:30 pm behind the LCBO by Meredith Street for a 6 pm start. The parade route heads down Meredith Street to Redmill Road, continues on past Manitoulin Centennial Manor then down Robinson Street to finish up downtown. After the parade the kids can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the end in the gazebo downtown by the Cenotaph Amphitheatre. There will be free hot chocolate to chase away the chill night air while you wait. Don’t forget Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus earlier on Saturday morning, 9 am to 10:30 am at the Little Current United Church Hall and enjoy a breakfast of juice, fruit, bacon, sausage and pancakes with maple syrup, all for just $5. There will be gifts from Santa for each child. St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Church will be hosting their Snowflake Tea from 11 am to 1 pm with soup, sandwiches, desserts and their famous cake walk auction.

- Advertisement -

Manitowaning’s parade is the following Saturday, December 8, at 6:30 pm, but the Knox United Church Christmas Fair and Luncheon will take place on December 1, from 11:30 am to 3 pm in the hall.

The Journey to Bethlehem takes place this Friday, November 30 and Saturday, December 1. While you are headed that way, drop in early to check out the Mindemoya Shopping Spree on Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm followed by the tree lighting in front of Island Home Outfitters.

On Sunday, December 2 the community of Whitefish River First Nation will kick off its celebrations starting with a healthy five kilometre ‘Dashing Through the Snow Fun Run.’ Pre-registration is required so drop a line to Greg at 705-368-1485 or Peggy at 705-285-0250. There will be prizes for costumes including best Santa, most original and best times (must be in Christmas attire). The run will start at 12 pm by Shawanosowe School. The parade starts at 1:30 pm. There will be plenty of fun events taking place in the community as well.

So hitch up the reindeer and get ready for a great Christmas season.