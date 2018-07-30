ZELDA ANNE COBB Nee HORE

On July 24, 2018, Mrs. Zelda Anne Cobb of Whitecourt, Alberta, formerly of Manitoulin Island, ON, passed away at the age of 71 years. Zelda is survived by her sons, Mark of Bell Island, NFLD, and Andrew (Kimberly) of Whitecourt, AB; daughter, Debra-Lynn of Toronto, ON; grandchildren, Kiley, Kennedy, Seth, Sayvanna, Sierra (Aaron), Holly, Kyle, Kelsey and Celina; great-granddaughter, Octavia. Zelda is survived by brothers Roger, Morris (Bonnie), Murray (Melody), Blair and Kevin (Cindy); and sisters, Doreen Fogal (Alfred), Lorraine Bailey, Marilyn Armstrong (Ron), and Sharon Wepler; and many more dear relatives and friends. Predeceased by daughter, Cheryl; parents, Charlie and Lenna Hore; brother, Gary (Beverly); brothers-in-law, Murray and Pete; sister-in-law, Kathy. A private gathering of family and friends will be held in Whitecourt and on Manitoulin Island followed by inurnment in Gordon Cemetery. Photos, memories and condolences may be shared through www.parkmemorial.com. Park Memorial, Whitecourt 780-779-2533. Family Owned Funeral Home and Crematorium.