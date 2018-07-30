Wiikwemkoong landfill fire under control

WIIKWEMKOONG – The chief and council of the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory (WUT) are informing its residents that fire threats in and around the community are now under control.

On July 16, the WUT administration, fire department, technical unit and department of public works were alerted to a fire flare at the Wiikwemkoong landfill. Through coordination of WUT resources, this fire threat has been contained. WUT chief and council extends its thanks to the staff and volunteers.

“The landfill fire is under control and there is no further risk to residents,” a press release from WUT states. “Community members may bring their waste, recyclables and hazardous waste to the transfer station where bins have been provided. Access to the landfill site is restricted to staff and approved contractors only.”

“With information and assistance from our Department of Lands and Natural Resources, currently the areas of Point Grondine, Henvey Inlet, Key River and French River are under a fire ban restriction,” the press release continues. “The Parry Sound 33 fire around the area of the French River Provincial Park and Henvey Inlet First Nation is still not under control. Any smoke smell within the community of Wiikwemkoong will be smoke from the French River fire, not the recent landfill fire. Updates will be provided regularly on local radio news stations and our local TV5.”

The decommissioning of the landfill will take place in the coming months; expect large construction equipment activities. Phase 2 of the transfer station construction will also be initiated upon design completion is and is expected to begin in spring 2019.