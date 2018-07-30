Mary Elizabeth Hill passed away peacefully into the arms of her Saviour on Sunday, July 22, 2018 at the age of 90. Mary was born in Wakarusa, Indiana and met a dashing young Canadian at Bethel Bible College in Mishawaka, Indiana. After college, Mary and Robert (Bert) Hill were married and served as missionaries in Jamaica, returning to Canada to pastor a church in Alberta before returning to the family farm on Manitoulin Island. Bert passed away in 2015 after 65 years of marriage. Mary is also predeceased by siblings Sylvia, Roscoe, Emogene, and Herman, and survived by a younger brother, Lloyd. Mary and Bert have three sons, namely, Stephen (Marilyn) , David (Linda), and Arthur (Margaret), ten grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Despite suffering from muscular dystrophy and other substantial ailments, Mary became famous for her massive vegetable gardens, large freezers, and endless hospitality. It was a rare Sunday that we didn’t share dinner with guests. Mary taught music in elementary schools and also gave private piano lessons. A Memorial and Celebration of Life service will take place at 11am on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Mindemoya Missionary Church, 51 Yonge St, Mindemoya, ON, P0P 1S0. Interment of cremated remains will take place immediately after the service at Mindemoya Cemetery, followed by a light lunch at the Mindemoya Missionary Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Harvest Now (www.harvest-now.com) or the Mindemoya Missionary Church (www.mindemoyamissionarychurch.com).